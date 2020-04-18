Keelings have insulted every person in Ireland – Fortune

Councillor Tom Fortune says Keelings Fruit which is located in County Dublin have insulted every person in Ireland.We all understand how serious a threat the Coronavirus is to our families and are doing all we are asked to try and avoid it.

I got in touch with a Senator on Friday morning who in turn contacted Minister Simon Coveney and Minister Phelan and asked for an explanation as to how and why a group of Bulgarian workers hired by Keeling Fruit were allowed to travel to Ireland and go through Dublin Airport without being advised of Covid-19 restrictions.

This is beyond Crazy, I am so annoyed to see this stupidity allowed. I have a friend who works in the airport who is in hospital at the moment in ICU fighting for his life.

To me this kind of stupidity is a serious crime. This has to be fully investigated immediately.

Speaking to Wicklownews, Cllr Fortune said ” In normal circumstances workers coming from any country would not be an issue, for who knows better than the Irish when it comes to working in other countries, the Irish travel all over the world J1 visas to the United States, fruit picking in Australia and the likes. But during the times we are living in when people can’t even attend the funeral of a relative or go no further than 2 km from their own home.

Government Guidelines were brought in for a reason and that was to stop the spread of Covid-19, then we have almost 200 people coming in from another country, surely we should have learned from the Italian rugby supporters and the Cheltenham fiasco.

This is just Profit before people and questions need to answered, I have two family members who are Frontline workers and myself and my wife Ann both fall into the vulnerable category, we are frightened as are so many others, this is just not on, it has sent out the wrong signal to the people of this country.”

Tom Fortune with his wife Ann, daughter Aine and grandaughter Emma Niall Fortune