Soul singer Bill withers has died at the age of 81.

His family told the Associated Press he died on Monday in Los Angeles , from heart complications.

Withers will be best known for his hits “Lean on me” which topped the US charts in 1972. His biggest hit in the UK was “Lovely Day” which made the top 10 in 1977 and again in 1988.

Other hits included “Ain’t no sunshine”, “Use me” and “Just the two of us” with Grover Washington Jr.