Meals on Wheels hit the jackpot at The Mariner’s Charity Spin the Wheel event

The Mariner’s online Spin the Wheel event raised some eyebrows, a whole lot of smiles, and a whopping €1,799 euro for Meals on Wheels.

The Mariner have created modern folklore with their weekly Spin the Wheel events held in the pub every Sunday night, and now they’ve found a way to keep the wheel spinning in spite of pandemic limitations while raising much needed funds for well deserving charities.

Usually a packed house on Sundays, owner Philip McWilliams knew they had to try something else:

“Obviously that’s not a runner at the minute with the virus, so we tried something different. We played Spin the Wheel for charity.” Philip said.

“The charity chosen was Meals on Wheels Wicklow, which is a very essential service to the older community- especially now. The money was put in the AIB Meals on Wheels account. Treasurer Maura Kavanagh was thrilled.

People in their droves donated to a GoFundMe page set up for Meals on Wheels, which amassed €1,799 in just three days. And when the big day came on Sunday – hundreds viewed the online event from the comfort of their homes.

Spot prizes before the main event went to Jonny Carton, Rose Maxwell, Anne Sinnott, Emily Jameson, Aoife Quinn, Paul Doyle, and Karen Murphy.

The winner of the Spin the Wheel event was Aisling Gillespie, who happens to be a local nurse. She won a takeaway from Lilys on Church Street for her and her family.

But the big winner, after all, was Meals on Wheels, whose meal-delivery services are needed now more than ever.

You can view a video of the full even on The Mariner’s Facebook Page.

For more information on Meals on Wheels and how you can donate, see here.

