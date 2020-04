At this very difficult time many older and vulnerable people are surrounded by others but can feel powerless and cut off from sources of information and assistance. But they still have the right to be heard!

We at Sage Advocacy have recorded this message to reassure our clients and to get the message out that we’re still here if you need us! Please help us to circulate it. Thank you. ‘Nothing About You Without You’.

Call Sage Advocacy at 1850 719 400