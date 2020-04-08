New legal power for Gardai in effort to curb Covid-19

Health Minister Simon Harris has signed new regulations for the Gardai to restrict the movement of people for the next five days in an effort to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Gardai have been under increasing pressure in order to keep people complying with the Government guidelines which were introduced almost two weeks ago.

Last month members of the public traveled in their thousands to beauty spots and beaches throughout the country.

Despite the 2km from home rule that was introduced and the essential travel Gardai in Wicklow have heard every excuse in the book as people flaunt the rules, here a number of them.

“I wanted to see how far I could go until I was stopped by the Gardai”

“We wanted to climb Sugarloaf” (A car with people from Kildare)

“I wanted to show my husband the lovely daffodils in Enniskerry”(A pensioner from Dublin aged 84 with a 91 year old husband)

“I didn’t realise it applied to bikes”

” The kids were fed up at home so we said we would go to the country and buy some stamps”

Video clips on Social Media has also shown a number of incidents, where Gardai have been faced with abuse, from both drivers and pedestrians.

Penalties for non-compliance include fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is due to announce details of a policing operation to police the regulations later today.