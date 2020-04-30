New website helps teachers support students on-line

A new website, entitled ‘Teacher Support’, has been launched by Hibernia College, one of Ireland’s leading teacher-training institutions, to support Primary and Post-Primary teachers in Wicklow and elsewhere who are teaching classes online during Covid-19.



Recognising that many teachers have moved to online classes over the past number of weeks and have supported students in creative and innovative ways, Mary Kelly, Head of Education at the College says that “the challenge facing teachers now is how to keep students motivated and engaged. By providing a variety of educational resources and engaging learning experiences, our hope is that this website can support teachers in addressing some of these challenges”.

In addition to the website, Hibernia College has designed a menu of supports for teachers and will host weekly ‘drop-in clinics’ where teachers can meet with their technical support team who will address any questions they may have. Included also are support videos, coupled with the opportunity for teachers to share their advice and resources to support other teachers.

“A teacher’s presence in the classroom, whether real or virtual, their relationship with their students, and their ability to connect with their students, is still central to the most effective teaching and learning. The technology is only a tool, a resource to help aid the process,” Ms Kelly added.

The website can be accessed at hiberniacollege.com/teachersupport