Notice from Greystones Municipal District

In the interest of public health during the corona virus the Greystones Municipal District will be changing how pedestrian crossings operate so that the public do not need to touch the call button.

Signalised crossings such as at Supervalu on Church Road, along the Charlesland Dual Carriageway and Main Street, Kilcoole will be switched to constant flashing amber and so will operate like zebra crossings. Please only cross the road when you feel it is safe for you to do so.

Traffic Signals at junctions will have an automatic green man phase so the public can wait for their turn in the signal sequencing.

The following signs will be displayed at signals where changes will be made. We thank the public for their continued cooperation with measures to limit the impact of the Corona Virus.

Stay safe