Notice from Wicklow County Council re facilities

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise members of the public that the following facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. The Council urges people to adhere to national restrictions on public movement and to the advice of the HSE in relation to physical distancing and to stay safe.

The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the weekend during the hours of 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons. Recycling facilitiesat Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere are open this Saturday and on weekdays. Further details are available on the Council’s website.

Public Car Parks:

Upper car park at Glendalough

South Beach car park, Mill Road, Greystones

Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones (weekends)

Trafalgar Road, car park, Greystones (weekends)

La Touche Road car park, Greystones (weekends)

Harbour/Marina public car park, Greystones

Bray Head car park

Brittas Bay car parks north and south

Sugar Loaf car park

Seaview Avenue car park, Arklow

South Beach car park, Arklow

The Cove car park, Arklow

Knockieran and Baltyboys car parks, Blessington

Parking restrictions will be in place at:

Bellevue Hill, at Kindlestown Woods entrance, Greystones

Sea Road, Kilcoole, at Kilcoole train station

Sea Road, Newcastle, at the beach railway level crossing access

Magheramore Beach, Wicklow

Sallygap, Wicklow

Recreational and other facilities:

All Wicklow County Council playgrounds

Outdoor gyms

Glen Beach Cliff Walk to Wicklow Head

Dr. Ryan Park, Kindlestown, Greystones

The Cliff Walk from Bray to Greystones/Greystones to Bray

Food Kiosks Bray Seafront

Public toilets at Bray Seafront.

The Council regrets the closures of these facilities and has taken this action, in consultation with An Garda Siochana, to support national public restriction on movement and physical distancing requirements. Members of the public are also advised to stay away from slipways and to not take part in any water-based leisure activity on or in the sea, while the current national emergency Covid-19 restrictions are in place in order to minimise the risk of unintentional infection of Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteer crews, helicopter crew and other front line emergency services.

Stay at home and stay safe. If you must go outdoors this weekend, stay within 2kms of home, do not meet in groups and keep to the 2m physical distance.

Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website Wicklow.ie.