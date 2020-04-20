People breaking COVID-19 restrictions early will prove ‘disasterous and potentially fatal’

Minister Simon Harris has warned against the potential complacency arising from the news that Ireland has flattened the curve of COVID-19 and that those breaking COVID-19 restrictions could still cause disasterous consequences.

While the majority are continuing to comply with measures laid out to curb the spread of COVID-19, there are worries that some will begin to take to the streets pre-maturely and set our collective progress back to square one.

“We are making really good progress … but the progress is fragile.” Said Harris, “We are in a very delicate moment and it would not take much for that to be reversed.”

Health officials confirmed yesterday evening that 39 people had died as a result of the COVID-19 virus, bringing Ireland’s death toll to 610.

There are currently 15,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.