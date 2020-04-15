Residents in North Wicklow being targeted with hoax Covid-19 Garda calls

Gareth Farrell of East Coast FM News reports Gardai in Bray have advised residents in North Wicklow that they are not delivering health protection equipment to households in the area.

It follows reports that a female is phoning residents, identifying herself as Garda Deirdre from either the Bray or Greystones Garda stations. She asks for personal information including the number of people in the household and their ages, before advising that gardai are preparing to deliver face masks for all those present.

Gardai say they are not making such calls and are advising residents to be extra vigilant about callers on the phone or to their property and report anything suspicious.