fbpx

Residents in North Wicklow being targeted with hoax Covid-19 Garda calls

Gareth Farrell of East Coast FM News reports Gardai in Bray have advised residents in North Wicklow that they are not delivering health protection equipment to households in the area.

It follows reports that a female is phoning residents, identifying herself as Garda Deirdre from either the Bray or Greystones Garda stations. She asks for personal information including the number of people in the household and their ages,  before advising that gardai are preparing to deliver face masks for all those present.

Gardai say they are not making such calls and are advising residents to be extra vigilant about callers on the phone or to their property and report anything suspicious.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Gardai investigate reports of open caravan parks in County Wicklow

Two hospitalised following house fire in Bray

Message from Bray Credit Union

Purple House Cancer Support Centre Announce Location of Their Permanent Home

PURE Pharmacy opens new store in Bray

Bray to Greystones cliff walk closed until further notice

Please contact us for use of this image