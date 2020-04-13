Round Ireland Yacht Race Postponed until August

Wicklow Sailing Club has postponed by two months the start of the 2020 SSE Renewables Round Ireland Yacht Race due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The race was due to take place on the 20th of June, the new start date for the 704-mile race will be Saturday 22nd August 2020, subject to government guidelines.

“Even under the most optimistic scenario, our traditional start date of mid-June would not be possible,” commented Kyran O’Grady, Commodore at Wicklow Sailing Club. “However, we believe that there is a suitable late-Summer fixtures window that can still deliver a great race. We will keep updated guidelines under constant review as we plan for the new date.”

“Postponing the SSE Renewables Round Ireland is the correct course of action as safety is our first priority,” commented Barry Kilcline, SSE Renewables’ Director of Development. “We remain committed to working with Wicklow Sailing Club on preparations for the new August date and the prospect of an exciting race.”