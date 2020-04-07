fbpx

Simon Harris clarifies Easter Bunny is Essential Worker

Heath Minister Simon Harris has been working very hard lately, due to the Coronavirus but has been working even harder with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to make sure the Easter Bunny can deliver Easter Eggs to the good children of Wicklow this coming Sunday.

Already this year we have seen many major events and sporting events fall by the wayside, so it was touch and go to see would the Easter Bunny adhere to the strict Government rules issued last Friday week.

Minister Harris issued a statement this morning saying ” Important news for children: Many of you contacted me & asked me to if the Easter Bunny was allowed work this weekend. I have checked with our top doctors & the good news is he can. But he has been contacted to remind him about washing his hands regularly & keeping his distance.”

