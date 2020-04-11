Stayathome with Rod and beat the quarantine blues

Beat the quarantine blues with this gratis masterclass. #Stayathome with Rod.

As the Covid-19 lock-down continues we want to pass our time in fun and fulfilling ways. Eager to help, Avoca Gallery brings the mountain to Muhammad with a free DVD download. Now you can paint along with Rod Coyne at home, using this guide to landscape painting in the beautiful Vale of Avoca. “Secrets of the Palette Knife” is a free instructional 1-hour video with a print-ready reference photo now available as a free download.

Alternatively, simply download and enjoy a welcome escape to the Wicklow mountains while watching this hypnotizing and meditative insight into the creative process. Creativity boosts our well-being so please share this FREE DOWNLOAD link below with your art friends, friends and family the world over. Together (keeping apart) we can beat the virus-crisis, please stay safe and well and follow your local Health Service advice.

Links:

Video Download: https://avocagallery.com/product/dvd/

Video Trailer: https://youtu.be/Vxf_dkGVTI4

Avoca Painting School: https://avocagallery.com/events/

Avoca Gallery: https://avocagallery.com/