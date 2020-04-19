Taste of Wicklow festival has been postponed until further notice

The Taste of Wicklow, a hugely popular festival which takes place annually on the Abbey Grounds in Wicklow Town, has been postponed until a later date due to coronavirus fears.

The festival draws thousands every year for a three-day celebration of music, food, and entertainment for the whole family.

“For the safety of our guests, our wonderful staff, and the whole country at large – we are postponing the Taste of Wicklow festival until we can confidently assure everyone’s health and safety,” was written on the festival’s official website.

“Our festival is not just about food, music, entertainment, or cinema. The Taste of Wicklow is ultimately a celebration of people, and if we cannot assure the safety of those people, then there is nothing for us to celebrate.

Nobody knows what the future will bring, and we simply can’t know for sure when we can once again put on our festival, but please know that we will be back. It’s just a matter of when.”

Festival organisers have said that there will be more information to follow, and that they thank everyone for their continued support.

Visit The Taste of Wicklow’s official website here or LIKE their Facebook page for updates.