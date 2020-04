Two women were taken to hospital following a house fire in Bray on Wednesday evening.

Fire Services from Bray and Greystones attended the scene at Ardee Street just after 6.30.

Fire services throughout the county have had a very busy period over the past number of weeks.

Gorse fires have been reported in many parts of the county, from Sugarloaf in Bray where there has been two fires down as far as Crossbridge and Tinahely and out to the Wicklow gap.