Unique air disinfection device proven to kill viruses in the air

A unique air disinfection product designed and manufactured in Ireland by the Irish company Novaerus, is now available for businesses and the general public through the McGreals Pharmacy Group, a healthcare focused business based in Co. Wicklow.

The product which has been endorsed by Enterprise Ireland is being used in hospitals and health care settings around the world including Wuhan, China. Following increased interest and demand in Ireland from consumers and businesses, Novaerus approached the McGreals Pharmacy Group to bring the product to the Irish retail market.

This ground breaking air disinfection device decontaminates the air and kills any airborne viruses and bacteria and has been independently proven to kill previous coronaviruses. It is patented and has a unique design scientifically proven for airborne infection prevention.

It closes the loop in terms of the importance of disinfecting hands and surfaces and now that third crucial element, air. By drawing air through the clinically proven and patented

Air Plasma field it immediately destroys airborne viruses – all while using less energy than a 40 watt light bulb.

With no harmful by products, they are safe for use around children, the elderly, and the sick. They are simple to use, low maintenance and highly effective for rapid or continuous infection control, odour mitigation and particle reduction.

County Meath based vet, Dr. Fionnuala Fallon, has recently purchased a unit through the McGreals Pharmacy Group for her practice, Park Pets Veterinary Clinic Kinnegad, which is helping her to provide the safest working environment possible for her staff and customers.

Dr. Fallon, said, “Since the government issued guidelines, and included veterinary practices on their list of essential services, we have made changes to how we operate our veterinary clinics. All cases are triaged by telephone, and only urgent cases are seen at present. Where we do have to see an urgent case we ensure we follow strict Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing measures are in place at this time to protect clients and staff.

We are, of course, using high grade disinfectants and hand sanitizers. We do not allow routine visits to hospitalised patients as per government guidelines, but there are occasions when clients must come in to see their pets – especially if they are critically ill. Sometimes we need to perform euthanasias, and clients wish to say goodbye. We wear

PPE in these rare instances, and in a further effort to keep my staff and clients safe I decided to purchase the groundbreaking air disinfection unit for the clinic. We are aware that guidelines will relax at some point, and the air disinfection unit will continue to provide a cutting edge level of disinfection for our staff, clients and patients on an ongoing basis.”

This innovative technology has also been at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus in China following donations of several units to two hospitals in Wuhan.

Michael Corr, Novaerus Director of Business Development, said, ”Due to the growing concerns over the coronavirus presence in Ireland and following a recent Irish times article and interview on the RTE news highlighting our support against the virus in other countries including its origin in China, we received many requests for our devices from the general public and retail businesses.

As an Irish company based in Dublin with our manufacturing in Portlaoise, our success is through channel partners across the world. We needed a partner to help us support the Irish public and retail businesses to receive our technology quickly and efficiently and that’s why I approached Kilian McGreal at the McGreals Pharmacy Group. We are now working with the McGreals Group to help both businesses and people in their own homes. It’s a real success story! “

Kilian McGreal, Managing Director of the McGreals Pharmacy Group, said, “We are delighted to be working with Novaerus to bring this product to the Irish retail market.

Having installed the units in all of our pharmacies; we know we are protecting the health of our team and customers by providing the safest environment possible”.

To buy a Novaerus air disinfection unit you can contact the McGreals Pharmacy Group directly on 085 763 2247 or email info@mcgreals.ie