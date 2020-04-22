Universal Orlando send goodies to Wicklow family to make up for cancelled trip

The Quirke family had planned a trip to Orlando, Florida, for 2020, but due to COVID-19 restrictions – the family had to improvise.
A two-minute video showing the family re-creating some of their favourite holiday moments from their sitting room and back garden was picked up by Travel America, who went on to share the video with Universal Orlando.
Impressed by the family’s dedication, Universal Orlando are now sending over goodie-bags to the young family in lieu of a holiday this year, and Travel America are promising to help the Quirke’s plan another trip to Florida once the pandemic is over.