Virgin Mobile lifts Data, Call and Text limits for all customers

Virgin Media knows the importance of staying connected so to help everyone at home stay in touch through the Covid-19 Crisis, from today Virgin Media is making all mobile plans unlimited and has removed the fair usage policy and plan limits, making calls, texts and data allowances unlimited on all Mobile plans until June 30th, 2020

This means that during this time you can use as much data as you like, make unlimited Irish landline, mobile and non-geographic calls and send unlimited texts to all Irish mobiles regardless of what plan you’re on.

Anne O’Flynn, Head of Commercial Product at Virgin Media said: “Now, more than ever, we recognise just how important it is for everyone to stay connected. With today’s announcement, we’re making sure there are no barriers for our customers to stay in touch with family and friends.

“The removal of the data limits and Fair Usage Policy for both our 5GB and Unlimited plans means you don’t have to worry about using up all your data on video calls, streaming apps or web browsing while we all do our best to stay at home.”