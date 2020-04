Following a meeting with the Cabinet today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Virus levels are not low enough to lift restrictions.

Restrictions are due to been lifted next Tuesday the 5th of May.

Ministers were told that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will consider the current restrictions on Friday.

A major Garda operation got underway this morning to prevent unnecessary travel and the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the May bank holiday.