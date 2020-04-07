Wicklow County Council Community Call Helpline

In excess of 200 people across the county have contacted Wicklow County Council’s COVID-19 Community Call Helpline.

The special Helpline and dedicated email – which is open every day from 8am to 8pm – is available to elderly and vulnerable people who need urgent assistance at this time.

Operating since the 31st March, the Helpline has already proven successful with several hundred calls responded to.

The majority of requests are seeking assistance with delivery of shopping for those elderly and vulnerable people who are cocooning. Wicklow County Council has a large network of community groups and individuals who have volunteered their assistance during the COVID-19 emergency.

The service, which will continue over the Easter Weekend, is operated by trained staff from Wicklow County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Irene Winters, paid tribute to the huge community effort during the emergency and thanked all those who are putting their shoulders to the wheel at this difficult time.

She also paid tribute to the Council’s Director of Services, Michael Nicholson, and his staff for establishing the service so quickly and efficiently and encouraged those who need help, to avail of it.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Frank Curran, added his own appreciation to the wonderful co-operation from the Community Sector and the Council staff adding: “We work best when we all work together.”

The COVID-19 Community Call Helpline is here if you need:

Food, household items, fuel, medications collected or delivered

Someone to talk to or other social supports

Meals delivery

Response to Garda related concerns

Help with other medical or health needs

Contact us on the Community Call Helpline:

Telephone: 1800 868 399

Email: covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie