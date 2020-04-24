Wicklow man raising funds for frontline heroes after miraculous recovery

Roundwood man, Mark Burke, whose phenomenal recovery from COVID-19 complications has stunned the medical world, is now raising funds for the frontline heroes that helped save him.

Widely described as ‘miraculous’, Mark Burke’s recovery from COVID-19 complications has been celebrated far and wide, and left medical professionals scratching their heads.

The 47-year old from Roundwood initally understood his symptoms to be mild, so he went into self-isolation in his home to protect his family. However, as his symptoms became worse as the days went by, it was decided that Mark should go to hospital.

As his illness worsened, Mark developed pneumonia in both lungs, a blood clot in his bowel, and was admitted to St. Vincent’s ICU – where he was to spend his final moments in an induced coma with his visiting family.

But when the voices of Mark’s family filled the room – he opened his eyes.

Mark’s recovery thereafter has brought immense joy to his family, friends, and people all over the country, and has puzzled the experts. Mark’s medical records have been released to every medical board across the world.

Mark was moved out of ICU on April 10th and was discharged from St. Vincent’s six days afterwards.

And now, as a thank you to those who helped him, and as a beacon of hope for those still suffering under COVID-19, Mark Burke is using a GoFundMe page to raise money for the frontline heroes in St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Originally with a goal of raising €5,000, the GoFundMe page has already raised a whopping €7,735.

You can donate to Mark Burker’s GoFundMe page here.

We would like to wish Mark a speedy recovery as he gets back on his feet, and we hope that this story resonates with and gives hope to those whose lives have been touched by COVID-19.