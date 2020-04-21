Wicklow Naturally launch website to promote county’s food and drinks producers

A new website created to highlight the very best food and drinks producers in Co. Wicklow has been launched.

It’s no secret that Co. Wicklow is rich in culinary talent, and our food and drinks producers are among the most inventive and enterprising in the country, but now, wicklownaturally.ie gives those homegrown producers an opportunity to tell their stories to the whole world.

Created by the Wicklow Naturally food and drink network, the new website functions as a directory for all of Wicklow’s best businesses across pages that are colourful and easy to navigate through.

The Wicklow Naturally food and drink network was launched in 2019 following the publication of the Food and Beverage Strategy, and the network stands for sustainability, best practice, authenticity and demonstrates the pride people share in The Garden of Ireland for food and drink produced in Wicklow.

Wicklow Naturally is a partnership between the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow (LEO), Wicklow County Council and County Wicklow Partnership (CWP) and is being implemented through LEADER funding.

Cllr Irene Winters, Cathaoirleach Wicklow County Council, said: “The Wicklow Food and Beverage Strategy had its origins in the Local Economic and Community Plan. The need to support the county’s food and beverage production, through brand development, promotion, marketing and food tourism was highlighted.

“With Covid-19 ongoing the need to support food and beverage production is even more crucial.

“Wicklow Naturally will support its members and we will be working alongside our colleagues in the Local Enterprise Office and County Wicklow Partnership to showcase the business supports available to people during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and beyond.

“There are a lot of people continuing to work behind the scenes who are the driving force behind the implementation of the food and beverage strategy and we encourage food and drink producers to contact Wicklow Naturally, sign up as members, which currently involves no cost to businesses.”

Pamela Walsh, of Wicklow Way Wines (Winery) in Newtownmountkennedy, is the chairperson of the steering committee implementing the food and beverage strategy.

Pamela said: “Wicklow Naturally is about identifying Wicklow food and drink, bringing people together, working together, supporting each other, thinking and acting sustainably and to tell the food and drink story of County Wicklow.”

“The growers producing food and those in beverage production are doing great things and, with businesses being forced to close their doors while others do their best to diversify, now is the time for us to come together within our food and drink network and support each other. We have a fabulous food and drink scene in Wicklow, created by a talented and dedicated workforce, and Wicklow Naturally celebrates what we do here in The Garden of Ireland.”

Fred Verdier, Manager of Wicklow Tourism, said: “There are some fantastic chefs and food and drink producers listed as members on wicklownaturally.ie. Combine these amazing people with our superb tourism businesses and we will be able to create fantastic new food and drink experiences for people visiting Wicklow when Wicklow reopens for business.

“Now is the perfect time to build on what we have, support those who are still working hard and use this time to plan exciting top class experiences while reaching out to new market segments.”

Visit wicklownaturally.ie for further information.