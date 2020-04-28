Wicklow RNLI assist crew of fishing vessel

The all-weather lifeboat Jock & Annie Slater put to sea shortly before 7pm on Monday evening under the command of Coxswain Nick Keogh and a volunteer crew, following a launch request from the Coast Guard.



The alarm was raised after the skipper of the fishing vessel made contact by Marine VHF radio to report that a rope was fouled in the vessel’s propeller and they had lost all propulsion.

The lifeboat crew located the drifting fishing vessel thirty minutes later nine miles north east of Wicklow harbour. Conditions on scene were calm, with light wind and good visibility.

A towline was quickly established, and a course was set for Wicklow harbour. The fishing vessel with four crew was brought safely alongside the South Quay as darkness fell shortly before 9-30pm.



The crew on the callout were: Coxswain Nick Keogh, Mechanic Brendan Copeland, Tom MacAulay, Carol Flahive, Connie O’Gara and Matt Doyle.

Pic. Tommy Dover