Wicklow soccer player Conor Carty signs professional contract with premier league club Wolves.

By Sean Power

The 17-year-old Dunlavin man joined the club back in 2017 and has since impressed Under-18s coach Steve Davis. Conor netted 5 goals in just 14 games in the Under-18s Premier League this season. Davies has been very pleased with Conor’s improvement this term and believes his consistency has been key.

“He’s scored more goals and looked more dangerous. We’ve done work on his movement around the box, trying to get him to work on his weaker foot, and his work ethic’s been really good… Consistency has made a difference to him, he’s grown up and realised how important it is to his game. He can be a threat and give defenders a nightmare when he’s up for it.” Said Davies

“He’s still got a lot to do, but he’s shown a real desire to improve and has earned the contract.”

Davies’ sentiments were echoed by head of Academy, Scott Sellars, who added: “It’s great news for Conor. I think in his first year he showed moments of quality, but was a bit inconsistent, and was challenged to be more consistent, and this year he’s worked really hard and showed his quality with some good performances and goals.”

Carty was part of the Ireland Under 17s squad which took part in the Under-17s Euros in May of 2019. The squad were unfortunate not to make the quarter finals as they bowed out undefeated, having drawn all three group games 1-1.

Pic.DAVAR IMAGES