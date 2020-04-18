Wicklow student creates website that helps to fight quarantine boredom

Quarantine is a challenging time for everyone for different reasons, and boredom has become a major feature of lives in the ongoing COVID-19 saga. Finding something to do at home every day is becoming a serious challenge for many.

But as we are learning every single day in this strange new world – ‘not all heroes wear capes.’

Jack Kennedy, a student from Wicklow Town, did his part to keep everyone sane when he put his tech-wizardry to use to build a website that can help you stay engaged with some of the best content on the internet.

Refreshing itself every 24 hours, fixmyquarantine.com is a robot that collects information from all across the internet and posts some of the most engaging content it can find – all for your easy consumption.

Jack’s website has being accessed over 20,000 times in under three days by visitors looking to take the edge off of their lockdown blues.

“I have had quite a bit of time on my hands lately now that I am confined to my home.” Jack told us, “I have been programming websites for years now and I decided to build and publish a website targeted towards people who are bored due to the quarantine.”

Fixmyquarantine.com suggests content under headings like Interesting YouTube Videos, Today’s Interesting Reads, Today’s Uplifting News, Today’s Netflix Binge, and much more.

Of course, there’s also the intriguing ‘Secret Link of the Day’.

And because the site refreshes itself every 24 hours, you’re getting fresh content every single day. So don’t stare into the abyss and moan about boredom when there is literally a robot at your service who can find plenty of things to keep you occupied.

So stay safe, stay at home, and stay sane with fixmyquarantine.com.