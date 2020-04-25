Wicklow Town Heritage Stories Competition

Wicklow Town Team is developing a new Heritage Trail and is appealing to young people to share their stories with them.

A joint initiative with Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Municipal District, the Heritage Trail will include various points of interest around town with each having an audio/ visual QR link.

The Town Team is inviting students aged between 6–18 to record a short 1-2 minute podcast or video telling the story (in their own words) of the history of their chosen site.

Making your own video or podcast at home is easier than ever, most phones have voice and video recorders. For younger children this may mean using a parent’s phone and enlisting their help or supervision. Videos and podcasts should be no longer than 1 to 2 minutes.

For those seeking technical assistance we recommend checking out the Heritage Council’s “Heritage in Schools” scheme free online tutorial by Peter Baxter, Heritage in Schools expert, on ’How to create a podcast’. See Heritage in Schools

We are looking for your stories on the following Points of Interest in Wicklow Town:

St Patrick’s Church

The Abbey Grounds

Captain Robert Halpin

Town Hall/ Market Square

Billy Byrne

The Black Castle

Travelahawk Beach and Saint Patrick

Barrow Green

Wicklow Gaol

As well as the history associated with each point , we are also interested in hearing about any local stories, lore, traditions or folklore and would encourage schoolchildren to speak to older family members or neighbours whether by telephone or in person to get their input.

Remember to observe social distancing guidelines at all times.

Each entry is to be submitted by email to wicklowheritage@gmail.com with “Wicklow Heritage Trail Stories” in the subject line, by Friday 5th June 2020 at 5pm. Our favourite submission for each site will receive Wicklow Town Vouchers to the value of €50 each. Winners will be invited to participate in making a video based on their entry for inclusion in the Heritage Trail.