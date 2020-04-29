Lena and Lucy take on 242 Challenge to raise much needed funds for CRY

Wicklow and Irish Internationals Lucy Mulhall (Rugby 7’s) and Lena Tice (Hockey and Cricket) are encouraging the public to run 2km for the 2 young people who lose their lives to sudden cardiac death (SCD) each week in Ireland.

CRY Ireland (Cardiac Risk in the Young) is an Irish registered charity that offers free cardiac screening and emotional support to families who have lost a loved one to sudden cardiac death.



The aim of the #CRY242 challenge is to run 2km for the 2 people affected each week while raising much needed funds for CRY during the pandemic. To get involved in the 242 challenge, run or walk 2km, donate 4 euro to CRY and nominate 2 others on social media. Those taking part will be entered into a draw to win a signed jersey by the captain of the Irish sevens women’s rugby team, Lucy Mulhall.



CRY ambassadors that have taken on the 242 Challenge include Lucy Mulhall, Kerry GAA star Aidan O’Mahony, Ulster Rugby Player Mike Lowry and Irish actor Allen Leech, best known for his role in Downton Abbey. They are asking people to join them in running or walking the 2km and to support CRY while doing it.



Allen Leech, Downton abbey star said “CRY’s annual fundraisers have been hugely affected by Covid 19 and I’m delighted to be able to help out by taking on the 242 challenge. It’s a great way to support CRY while honouring the 2 people affected each week.”



Alongside CRY’s annual fundraisers, a number of regional events have also been postponed due to Covid 19. Not only does this incur a loss of revenue for CRY, these fundraisers are usually held by families affected by SCD and often brings grieving communities together to support one another and to support CRY. The 242 challenge is an opportunity for communities to come together while respecting social distancing guidelines set out by the HSE.



To participate, run or walk 2km, donate 4 euro to CRY and nominate 2 others. Those taking part are encouraged to tag CRY Ireland or use the hashtag #CRY242 in their posts. Those who participated will be entered into a draw to win a signed jersey by Lucy Mulhall.