Wicklow’s Student Entrepreneurs Winners Announced

Wicklow’s thriving Student Enterprise Programme has found its winners, albeit in a very different way than usual.

Organised by the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow, over 1100 students from secondary schools have been taking part in the programme since last September. Representatives from these local schools had been preparing to compete in March’s County Final in Wicklow County Campus, Rathnew, on 26th March, where 45 teams were due to showcase their work and compete for a chance to represent Wicklow at national finals.

Due to the current restrictions, neither the county final or the national final can take place this year, instead the enterprises have been judged on business reports and posters submitted online.

We are delighted to announce that the winners in each category are;



Senior Category Winner; TOT Hurlstands, Colaiste Bhride Carnew

Student Names; Maurice Tobin & Cian O’Tuama

Junior Category Winner; Fore Coats, Colaiste Craobh Abhann, Kilcoole

Student Names; Hugh Donohue & Conor McConnell

Intermediate Category Winner; Kearney Woodcraft, Avondale Community College

Student Names; Dale Kearney



Congratulation also to the two runners up in the Senior Category;



1st Runner Up; Personalised Pups, St. Marys College, Arklow

Student Names; Sophie Nuzum & Nicole Yau

2nd Runner Up; CleanSole, Colaiste Craobh Abhann, Kilcoole

Student Names; Jeremiah Scott & Sean Lundy

The category winners will go on to be judged remotely at national level in May.

This has been a different end to the programme than usual, but with the perseverance and resilience shown by student entrepreneurs and teachers alike, in these challenging times, Wicklow’s entrepreneurial spirit has not been dampened.



Wicklow’s Student Enterprise Programme is part of the National Student Enterprise Programme, which annually sees over students compete on the national stage. It is coordinated locally by the Local Enterprise Office Wicklow.



Head of Enterprise, Vibeke Delahunt said “It is very unfortunate that the participants in this years Student Enterprise programme have been unable to showcase their hard work at the county final however judging by the business reports submitted, the students have learned a great deal about entrepreneurship since September and we look forward to presenting the deserving winners with their awards once the current emergency is over. Entrepreneurs are agile business people with great resilience but businesses are significantly challenged by this current crisis which has far reaching effects. The Local Enterprise Office are here to help entrepreneurs and small business during this difficult time with a range of supports all of which are detailed on our website www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow and we can be reached by email at enterprise@leo.wicklowcoco.ie”









