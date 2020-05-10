10 deaths and 159 new cases of Coronavirus

The Department of Health have announced a further 10 people have died from the Coronvirus.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,497.

159 additional cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed.

There are now 23,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Latest figures show 19,470 people have recovered from the Coronavirus. That is 84.3% of those who have contracted this virus.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 11 May (23,144 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,050 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:”84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.”We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:”I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important.”