10 deaths and 426* new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 10 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,506.

426 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

(223 of the confirmed cases reported today are historical cases which have been managed clinically but only recently notified to the HPSC.)

There have now been 23,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 12th of May there were 651 cases in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 12 May (23,259 cases), reveals: