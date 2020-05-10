10 deaths and 426* new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 10 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,506.
426 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
(223 of the confirmed cases reported today are historical cases which have been managed clinically but only recently notified to the HPSC.)
There have now been 23,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 12th of May there were 651 cases in County Wicklow.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 12 May (23,259 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%