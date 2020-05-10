10 deaths and 64 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 10 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,543.

64 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases), reveals: