11 deaths and 64 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 11 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,571.

64 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 18 May (24,204 cases), reveals: