11 deaths and 64 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 11 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,571.
64 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 18 May (24,204 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,164 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%