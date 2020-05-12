12 deaths and 236 new cases of Coronavirus

The Department of Health have announced a further 18 people have died from the Coronvirus.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,458.

236 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There are now 22,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 8 May (22,671 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,986 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,771 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,068 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,324 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,207 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of the the 8th of May there were 643 cases in County Wicklow