fbpx

13 deaths and 76 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 13 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,604.

76 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 21st of May there were 659 cases in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image