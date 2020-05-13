13 deaths and 76 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 13 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,604.
76 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 21st of May there were 659 cases in County Wicklow.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%