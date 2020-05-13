13 deaths and 76 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 13 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,604.

76 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 21st of May there were 659 cases in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals: