16 deaths and 129 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 16 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,518.
129 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
There have now been 23,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
As of the 13th of May there were 652 cases in County Wicklow.
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 13th May (23,627 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,062 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,427 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,557 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,352 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,256 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 2%