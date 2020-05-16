16 deaths and 129 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 16 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,518.

129 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 23,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of the 13th of May there were 652 cases in County Wicklow.

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 13th May (23,627 cases), reveals: