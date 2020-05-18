18 new deaths and 219 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Department of Health have announced a further 18 people have died from the Coronvirus.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,446.

219 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

There are now 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,954 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 381 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,669 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,948 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,317 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,205 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of the 7th of May there were 637 cases in County Wicklow.