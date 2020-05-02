2 deaths and 66 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 2 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,652.

66 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,990 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 29 May (24,924 cases), reveals: