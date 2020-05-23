23 deaths and 211 new cases of Coronavirus

The Department of Health have announced a further 23 people have died from the Coronvirus.

211 additional cases have also been confirmed.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,339, while the number of confirmed cases is 21,983.

Breakdown of the 1339 deaths

542 occurred in hospital (45.5%)

62 occurred in Intensive Care Units (4.9%)

1147 were reported as having underlying health conditions

683 male and 653 female

the median age was 84

the mean age was 82

Update on testing

As of midnight Monday 4 May, 214,761 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 61,707 tests were carried out and of these 2,280 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.7%.

The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 84,000.

As of the 3rd of May there were 625 cases in County Wicklow