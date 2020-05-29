29 deaths and 137 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Department of Health have announced a further 29 people have died from the Coronvirus.

The total of deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,403.

137 additional cases have also been confirmed.

There are now 22,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

17,110 have recovered.

As of the 6th of May there were 633 cases in County Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:”The reproduction number is between 0.5 and 0.6. We have achieved our goal of suppressing the spread of the disease, it was not easy for anyone but there is no question that our collective effort has saved lives.“Now we look to the pattern of COVID-19 going forward, as we attempt to ease restrictions. These weeks are just as important as the first weeks of our response. Our behaviours are crucial in maintaining our progress and keeping the reproduction number below 1.”