4 deaths and 57 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,608.

57 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals: