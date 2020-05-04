fbpx

4 deaths and 57 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,608.

57 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,222 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 394 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,819 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,873 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,428 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,392 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

