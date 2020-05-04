4 deaths and 88 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 4 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,547.

88 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 16 May (24,036 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,127 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 391 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,615 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,693 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,367 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,361 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:”On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th. We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”