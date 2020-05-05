5KM from home for your phone

From Tuesday next (5th of May) it will be possible to travel up to 5km from your home for the purposes of exercise.

For people who are “Cocooning” the public health advice is to continue to do so. However from Tuesday it will be possible to go for a walk or a drive within 5km of your home if you avoid all contact with other people.

This map will show you what a 5km radius from your location looks like. You can drag the pin to get your exact location for a precise measurement from your door.

If the map doesn’t show; enable location services on your phone and for your browser, allow the site permission to access your location.

Visit 5kmfromhome