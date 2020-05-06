6 deaths and 39 additional Covid-19 confirmed cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 6 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,645.

39 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 27 May (24,837 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,270 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 404 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,943 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,023 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,464 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 40%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“As we approach the last week of Phase 1 it is encouraging to see ICU and hospital admissions declining, the number of new cases remaining stable and a 90% recovery rate in the community.

“Moving into next week, I would urge everyone to look back at the progress we have made over the past number of weeks and maintain our efforts to suppress COVID-19 into the future.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Over the bank holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to enjoy the warm weather within recommended guidelines.

“Public health advice currently recommends outdoor meetings of up to 4 people outside of your household, at a physical distance of 2 metres and within 5km of your home.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said:

“As we emerge out of our homes social distancing can pose real challenges for all, especially those in our vulnerable groups who may be enjoying the outdoors for the first time in weeks. Protect each other by keeping a 2 metre distance.”