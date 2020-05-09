9 deaths and 37 new cases of Coronavirus

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 9 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,615.

37 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,735 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of Sunday May 24 there were 663 cases in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 24 May (24,629 cases), reveals: