9 deaths and 59 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 9 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,651 (3 deaths have been denotified).

59 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There have now been 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

No new cases have been reported in County Wicklow.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), reveals: