Arklow RNLI lauched to assist kayakers

The volunteer lifeboat crew were paged at 3.20PM on Saturday 30.05.20 following a report that two persons were overdue back from a kayaking trip to Arklow Windfarm.

The all-weather lifeboat under Coxswain Ned Dillon and our volunteer crew of Brendan Dillon, Geoff Kearnes, Eddie McElheron, Leigh Downey and Matt Heaney. launched immediately and made its way to the scene.

Weather conditions at the time were described as good with a calm sea, light wind and good visibility.

Upon arrival onscene approximately 2 miles east of Arklow, one of the kayakers and his boat were transferred to the lifeboat, while the other one was escorted back to Arklow South Beach by Arklow lifeboat.

Speaking following the call out, Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Community Safety Officer said , “Thankfully we were able to assist these kayakers safely back to shore, given the good weather and the relaxation of some the Covid 19 protocols, there are a lot more people around and on the water, we would like to re iterate our message that if you are going on or in the water:

Always carry a means of calling for help, always wear a lifejacket and other appropriate protection, always check the weather and tides before going to sea and please Respect The Water.

Arklow RNLI remains on call and is fully operational during the Coronavirus pandemic. While there is no crew training or exercises taking place, our volunteers are here if and when our community need us.”

The RNLI has issued advice with the Irish Coast Guard, to ask people to avoid using the water for exercise while restrictions are in place. This is to minimise the risk to search and rescue volunteer crews, helicopter crew and other frontline emergency services, through being unintentionally exposed to the coronavirus.