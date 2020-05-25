fbpx

Arkow Water Treatment plant will not be delayed-Fitzgerald

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald has said the Arklow Water Treatment Plant will not be delayed, despite reports on a Sunday paper.

An article in the Sunday Business Post said the Arklow Treatment plant along with three others would face significant delays.

Pat Fitzgerald said he is in contact with Irish Water every week and it had never been mentioned that the project would be delayed.

Irish Water assured him tenders for the project is ongoing and construction is set to commence next year with completion in 2024.

