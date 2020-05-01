Bank Holiday Notice from Wicklow County Council

Water Conservation: Wicklow County Council wishes to advise members of the public to please conserve water, where possible over the Bank Holiday weekend and in the months ahead. IrishWater and Wicklow County Council are asking the public, both householders and businesses to help in maintaining vital water and wastewater services by conserving water, where possible. In particular, non-domestic customers are asked to turn off all non-essential water in buildings which are not going to be in use for a period of time, including, for example, the automatic flushing of urinals. Domestic users are asked to refrain from using hose pipes for watering gardens/ washing cars etc. Irish Water is also appealing to the public to check for and report leaks to 1850 278 278.

Recycling Facilities: Recycling facilitiesat Bray, Wicklow, Arklow, Avoca and Rampere are open this Saturday and on weekdays. They are closed this bank holiday Monday. Further details are available on the Council’s website.

Community Call: The County Wicklow Community Call helpline service continues to operate over the bank holiday weekend during the hours of 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, Telephone: 1800 868 399 or email covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to co-ordinate assistance to elderly and vulnerable persons.

The facilities listed remain closed to the public until further notice. The Council regrets the closure of these facilities and has taken this action, in consultation with An Garda Siochana, to support national public restriction on movement and physical distancing requirements. Members of the public are also advised to stay away from slipways and to not take part in any water-based leisure activity on or in the sea, while the current national emergency Covid-19 restrictions are in place in order to minimise the risk of unintentional infection of Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteer crews, helicopter crew and other front line emergency services.

The Council urges people to adhere to national restrictions on public movement and to the advice of the HSE. Stay at home and stay safe. If you must go outdoors this bank holiday weekend, stay within 2kms of home, do not meet in groups and keep to the 2m physical distance. Further information and updates will be posted on the Council’s website Wicklow.ie.

FACILITIES CLOSED

Public Car Parks:

Upper car park at Glendalough

South Beach car park, Mill Road Greystones

Park and Ride, Woodlands Avenue, Greystones (weekends)

Trafalgar Road, car park, Greystones (weekends)

La Touche Road car park, Greystones (weekends)

Harbour/Marina public car park, Greystones

Bray Head car park

Brittas Bay car parks north and south

Sugar loaf car park

Seaview Avenue car park, Arklow

South Beach car park Arklow

The Cove car park Arklow

Knockieran and Baltyboys car parks Blessington

Parking restrictions will be in place at:

Bellevue Hill, at Kindlestown Woods entrance, Greystones

Sea Road, Kilcoole, at Kilcoole train station

Sea Road, Newcastle, at the beach railway level crossing access

Magheramore Beach Wicklow

Sallygap Wicklow

The Strand Road Bray

Bray Harbour while closed to vehicles pedestrian access is available.

Recreational and other facilities: