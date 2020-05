Wicklow County Council have issued a “No swim notice” for the Bray South Promenade Bathing Area.

Bathing has been prohibited due to a high number of Intestinal Enterococci Bacteria in the Bathing Water.

LIKELY CAUSE: Intestinal Enterococci arise in Human and Animal Faeces.

EXPECTED DURATION: Undetermined.

ACTIONS TAKEN/PROPOSED: The bathing water has been inspected and resampled on 27th May 2020.