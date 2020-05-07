Blessington Book Store announce closure

The Blessington Book Store has announced it will close at the end of May.

The Store had been shortlisted by British Book Awards which was due to take place at London’s Grosvenor Hotel House on 18th May.

The famous store made the announcement on Social Media saying

“It is with a very heavy heart that The Blessington Bookstore must announce that from the end of May, we will close our doors for the last time.

Everything that made us special – the buzz, the craic, sharing stories, food, good coffee and wonderful books will not be possible for a long time to come. The emotional, physical and financial strain of trying to hang on is too immense, and it is better to finish on a high with a wealth of special memories.

All the team here would like to thank you, our customers, so much for your loyalty over the years. It has been a very great privilege to serve you and we thank you for your love and support. A special thank you to those who are buying online from us – we will continue to dispatch orders till the end of the month and will be adding more stock over the next days.

Please know that we are working hard behind the scenes to see if there is any way of saving some part of our bookshop/coffee shop. The stark reality is that post coronavirus world will not allow us to be what we were before.

Please note that all our vouchers will be honoured – you can use them to buy over the phone or we will replace them with National Book Tokens. Thanks again and please bear with us whilst we sort through the messages.”

Visit the Blessington Book Store On-Line